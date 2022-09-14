Former UN ambassador Kelly Craft enters Ky. gubernatorial campaign

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft has vowed to “fight for Kentucky values” as she formally launched her campaign for Kentucky governor.

Craft picked her native Barren County in south-central Kentucky for her kickoff speech.

She enters the crowded 2023 Republican primary for governor with the advantage of being able to tap her family’s wealth to finance her campaign.

Craft spent years cultivating connections within the GOP as she and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection. He has maintained strong job approval ratings from Kentuckians.

