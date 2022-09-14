Long dry spell sets in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tropically humid and at times rainy summer…word of a long sunshiny and hot spell will be music to the ears of many. And that’s what we have on hand a spree of bright and warm days. This pattern will last through next week and with it will come a day to day increase in temperature. So highs in the low 80s on Thursday will march toward 90 by next week.

Specifically clear skies tonight will sponsor a cool overnight low in the 50s. Patchy dense for will slow the morning commute.

Thursday and Friday will feature wall to wall sun after early fog burns away. Enjoy the blue skies while you can as highs rise thru the low and mid 80s. Now by the weekend sunshiny skies remain in the forecast but with a lack of wind and a slowly stagnating air mass the daytime sky will turn into a hazy sun. That haze will then begin sponsoring brilliant sunrises and sunsets.

The notion of a dry 7 days ahead will be challenged only on Monday night-Tuesday when a weak front may try to settle the dust with a passing shower. It’s a flip of the coin right now but whether yeah or nay the impact of the shower if it does occur would be minimal.

So enjoy all the outdoor festivals and parades and football games this weekend from Clay (Golden Delicious) to Williamson (King Coal) to Ashland (Poage Landing Days) to Portsmouth (St. Mary International fest).

