MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field

The Herd posted pics from the running back at practice Tuesday
The Herd posted pics from the running back at practice Tuesday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., the Marshall University football Twitter account sure got Herd fans talking as they posted four pictures of sophomore running back Rasheen Ali wearing his helmet and shoulder pads at practice. Accompanying the pictures is the hashtag #WeAreMarshall. Back in August, the team announced that Ali would miss the early part of the season and head coach Charles Huff told WSAZ “Rasheen is doing fine, He is with the team daily. His routine is slightly different than the team’s day to day schedule as he works his way back to the field.”

Ali tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns with 23 and overall led the nation with 25 total touchdowns last year and this story will be updated as we get more information.

