Probable cause found against man in concealment of body, fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Probable cause has been found against a man charged with using a woman’s debit card after her body was found in a freezer at her home.

According to information from the Kanawha County Courthouse, probable cause was found in a concealment of a body charge against Arnold Hiller, 47. Probable cause also was found in a fraud charge against Hiller.

That means there’s enough evidence to send the case through the court system, including to a grand jury.

Hiller is charged in connection with a case involving Cynthia Mudd whose body was found Aug. 19 in a freezer at her home along the 5000 block of Saulton Drive in Charleston.

The case against Samuel May, a fellow defendant in the case, has been continued to another date.

A bond reduction for Hiller was denied. His bond remains $100,000 cash only.

For previous coverage:

Debit card of deceased woman used in Charleston fraud case

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.