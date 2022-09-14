Probable cause found against man in concealment of body, fraud case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Probable cause has been found against a man charged with using a woman’s debit card after her body was found in a freezer at her home.
According to information from the Kanawha County Courthouse, probable cause was found in a concealment of a body charge against Arnold Hiller, 47. Probable cause also was found in a fraud charge against Hiller.
That means there’s enough evidence to send the case through the court system, including to a grand jury.
Hiller is charged in connection with a case involving Cynthia Mudd whose body was found Aug. 19 in a freezer at her home along the 5000 block of Saulton Drive in Charleston.
The case against Samuel May, a fellow defendant in the case, has been continued to another date.
A bond reduction for Hiller was denied. His bond remains $100,000 cash only.
For previous coverage:
Debit card of deceased woman used in Charleston fraud case
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.