Probable cause found against man in concealment of body, fraud case

Probable cause found against man in concealment of a body, fraud case
Probable cause found against man in concealment of a body, fraud case(Kanawha County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Probable cause has been found against a man charged with using a woman’s debit card after her body was found in a freezer at her home.

According to information from the Kanawha County Courthouse, probable cause was found in a concealment of a body charge against Arnold Hiller, 47. Probable cause also was found in a fraud charge against Hiller.

That means there’s enough evidence to send the case through the court system, including to a grand jury.

Hiller is charged in connection with a case involving Cynthia Mudd whose body was found Aug. 19 in a freezer at her home along the 5000 block of Saulton Drive in Charleston.

The case against Samuel May, a fellow defendant in the case, has been continued to another date.

A bond reduction for Hiller was denied. His bond remains $100,000 cash only.

For previous coverage:

Debit card of deceased woman used in Charleston fraud case

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

Latest News

Save-A-Lot store reopens after fire
Save-A-Lot store reopens after fire
Save-A-Lot store reopens after fire
Save-A-Lot store reopens after being closed
WV’s lone abortion clinic ends abortion services
Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor