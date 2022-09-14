Save-A-Lot store reopens after being closed

The Save-A-Lot, a grocery store chain, reopened its doors to customers on Wednesday.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A neighborhood grocery store reopened after a year of being shut down due to extreme damage.

Fire marshals say the store was burglarized, then set on fire in late June.

Jamason Sparks, the owner, announced in July 2021 he had plans to rebuild the store.

Leslie and Thelma Murray were amongst the first customers inside.

“I remember shopping here for years. It’s in a great location,” said Thelma Murray.

Robert Hill, the General Manager of Save-A-Lot, said they’re excited to reopen to serve customers.

“We’ve been working for about three months to get this place ready. The community has been wanting it open. We’re just excited as they are.,” Hill said.

Amongst the renovations, a deli also offers fresh slice meats and cheeses.

The Kenova store is open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Even though the store reopened, fire marshals are still looking for the people responsible for the burglary and arson. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

