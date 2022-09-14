Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 South

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 South(WAFF)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South is closed late Tuesday night in the Ripley area after an accident involving two tractor-trailers, dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported, and there was no report of hazardous materials involved.

The accident was reported just after 11 p.m. near the 135-mile marker.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is among crews on scene, as well as local firefighters.

There’s no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

