Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 South

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South is closed late Tuesday night in the Ripley area after an accident involving two tractor-trailers, dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported, and there was no report of hazardous materials involved.

The accident was reported just after 11 p.m. near the 135-mile marker.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is among crews on scene, as well as local firefighters.

There’s no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.