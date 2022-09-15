Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks

Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Junior League of Charleston is partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” a prix fixe community dinner based on classic recipes from the Junior League’s two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures: A Second Serving.

The event will take place Sunday, November 13 at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/modern-mountain-measures-tickets-399119235377?aff=efbneb).

Tickets are $100 prior to October 1, and $115 after, which includes gratuity.

The Junior League of Charleston is a community organization of women volunteers who support many local charities such as the Ronald McDonald House, YWCA, United Way, and more, and this helps The Junior League of Charleston continue their mission to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact.

