Congressman Rogers named Dean of U.S. House

Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY)
Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY)(DC Bureau)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - Hal Rogers, a U.S. representative representing eastern and southern Kentucky, just got a new title in the U.S. House.

Rogers, a Republican, is being recognized as the House’s longest-serving member, making him Dean of the House. This comes a day after the seat of late Alaska Congressman Don Young was officially filled.

Young was previously the longest-serving member before his sudden passing earlier this year while flying back to Alaska.

In his 40 years in Congress, Rogers has met many world leaders including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Rogers is running for re-election in Kentucky’s fifth congressional district, easily winning this year’s Republican primary.

He will face Democrat Conor Halbleib in November’s general election.

