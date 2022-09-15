Country music star Keith Urban talks tour, new music

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four-time Grammy winner and country music star Keith Urban is heading out on tour for the first time in years.

“The Speed of Now” tour is making stops in several cities across the U.S. That includes a tour date on Oct. 15th in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Urban joined Taylor Eaton and Rob Johnson on WSAZ Midday to talk about the tour and his new music.

Tickets are still on sale for the concert.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.