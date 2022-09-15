Daughter remembers mother after murder in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is left with more questions than answers after a woman’s body was found near the railroad tracks on 7th Avenue in Huntington September 9.

“She had a lot of love in her heart, very funny. She knew how to light up a room. Just the kindest person I’ve ever seen in my life. I actually think I get my heart from her,” said Kelly Evans, the victim’s oldest daughter.

Peter Vanmaasdam III, 31, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the murder of 46 year-old Mary Deel of Huntington.

“I would never wish this on my worst enemy. The feeling of losing someone like that is horrible,” said Evans. “Now that I do know who did it it, I don’t feel satisfied. I want to know why. I don’t understand.”

Police say Vanmaasdam shot Deel in the head at his home on 4th Street on Sept. 7. They say he then moved her body to 7th Avenue and burned her.

“It’s sick and twisted that somebody could do that to another person like that,” Evans said. “Then seeing him last night with no emotion or anything like that it makes the whole family angry. We want justice, and I don’t think anything that happens to him will ever be just in our eyes.”

Evans, who lives in Michigan, says she saw a post on social media Friday about a body being found.

“It wasn’t an official post or anything but when I read that I got a gut feeling. It was a really bad feeling,” she said.

She found out Monday that it was her mother.

Evans says Deel was outgoing and loved everyone.

“She loved people, especially when they had no one to love them. She’d give the clothes off her back. She was very giving,” Evans said.

She said Deel was always laughing and showing people pictures of her four grandchildren.

“She would just walk right up to people, and she’d tell them this is my grandson or this is my granddaughter and she had no problem just showing them off like they were her prized possessions,” Evans said.

Evans said her mother did struggle with addiction, but she spent every day of her life trying to be better.

“She struggled. She had some good years and then she had some bad years. Most of her addiction was triggered, I think, by depression and feeling like she might have failed sometimes,” she said.

Evans said her grandchildren helped her keep trying to put her life back together.

“She tried very hard for them. That was one of the main things that was helping her get her life together. She was doing very well,” Evans said.

Evans says she struggles with questions of how her mother knew the man that did this to her and why he killed her, but she wants to raise awareness for how destructive addiction can be.

“It alters your mind. It alters your ability to make good judgment and that even being around it is risky. Much like my mom, I have to assume it could have been related to that. I don’t know,” Evans said. “We kind of normalize it, but it’s not normal to do that or be that way. It destroys families; it hurts a lot of people.”

Deel had eight kids and four grandchildren.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her funeral and burial expenses.

