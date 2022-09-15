Electric vehicle charging network to be developed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A $70 million electric vehicle charging network has received federal approval to be developed in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement the network was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in cooperation with the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Service Commission and Federal Highway Administration.

“Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”

Gov. Beshear said the network project has already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers.

