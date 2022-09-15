Fine last weekend of summer ahead

Sum-sum-summertime
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It seems summer has saved its best for last as a long stretch of warm and sunshiny weather has arrived. If all goes well that fair weather will last through next week with our next chance of meaningful rain still more than a week away. Now there is a bit of high altitude haze in the stratosphere above  as western Canada smoke smears across the sky. The smoke cannot be smelled and is acting like a thin veil to filter the sunshine color from deep blue to a tad hazy.

Now that “nitpicking” is in order since later this fall there will be some brilliantly blue and pristine skies. Those days in October will earn the distinction “Top 10″ worthy. Still the warm sunny days into the weekend will be no slouch for outdoor plans though hot air will likely keep Bermuda shorts and shirt sleeves in fashion.

Highs made 80 officially on Thursday and with a day to day warmup of a few degrees mid and upper 80s will be the norm by the weekend and next week. There is even the mention of a 90 degree mid next week.

As for rain we have entered the fall dry season when farmers make hay in the sun. Prospects for rain are limited at best the next week.

