Golden Apple | Coach Shawn Hager

By Rob Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - We’re launching a new monthly segment that will highlight a teacher who goes above and beyond the classroom.

WSAZ’s Rob Johnson introduces our very first Golden Apple award winner -- a man who set himself apart when devastation was all around him.

Flooded with emotion, members of the Floyd Central High School football team spent part of their summer cleaning homes. The deadly and historic flood of Eastern Kentucky wiped out hundreds of homes, including a few that belonged to teammates.

Coach Shawn Hager knew he had to help and he took his whole team into 19 different homes to begin the recovery.

For more on Coach Hager’s story, click or tap on the video link with this story.

