Hospital extends helping reach farther into community

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The importance of having a hospital close to you can’t be understated, as many offer health services that are a necessity.

At Boone Memorial Health, they don’t take their responsibility lightly.

With 25 inpatient beds and a 24/7 emergency department at Boone Memorial Health, Madison native and Chief Medical Officer Amy Sayre said they offer an important service to the region.

“It was very important for me to come back to this area and try to make a difference and make a change in people’s lives,” Sayre said.

Boone Memorial Health primarily cares for people who live in Boone, Lincoln, and Logan counties. Without the hospital, Sayre said many people in the area would struggle to find care.

“It’s not possible for all of our patients to get to Charleston,” she said. “It may be 30 minutes away from Madison, but for some of our more rural areas, it can be an hour or longer. So we try to bring health to them.”

It’s been about six years since Boone Memorial Health opened a newly renovated hospital. Now, they not only take care of people but educate and give back to the community.

“Earlier this year, we launched our BMH foundation for community health,” Chief External Affairs Officer Ray Harrell said. “And the mission of that foundation is to improve the overall health of the communities we serve by addressing the social determinants of health. In other words, we’re supporting projects and programs that improve how we live, work, learn and play.”

Renovating tennis courts, sponsoring a splash pad, and lighting up their wellness trail are just a few ways the hospital is giving back to the community.

Harrell also said the hospital just received a grant worth $1.3 million that will allow Madison to get its very own farmers market and greenhouse project.

Hospital officials said they expect more details about the project to be released soon.

