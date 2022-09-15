Huntington kidnapping case headed to grand jury

Huntington child kidnapping case headed to grand jury
Huntington child kidnapping case headed to grand jury(Huntington Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children.

News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William J. Morrison III, who was charged last month with two felony counts of kidnapping.

Morrison is accused of luring a boy and girl into his vehicle on Aug. 17.

A defense attorney argued the charges should be changed to child abduction since the children were let go and weren’t harmed, but Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence to send the original charges to a grand jury.

For previous coverage from WSAZ:

Man charged with Huntington kidnapping was former school superintendent

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with woman's murder
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
The Herd posted pics from the running back at practice Tuesday
MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-15-2022
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-15-2022
Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing...
Cleanup underway after church vandalized
Daughter remembers mother after murder in Huntington
Daughter remembers mother after murder in Huntington
Dominique Ranieri will take over as Executive Director and CEO of the airport.
WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport