Increased crowds at park leads to concerns for neighbors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors.

The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat.

Unlike the splash pad at Barboursville Park, this one is located along a residential street.

Neighbors on West 17th Street who didn’t want to be identified say while they’re happy for children in the area to have something fun to do, since the addition was put in last summer, they’ve delt with a number of issues.

“We’ve had vandalism almost weekly,” one woman said.

One neighbor says while nearly everyone’s behavior is great, a number of visitors’ actions have been especially troubling.

“They’ll be throwing stuff over fences to animals that will hurt them like firecrackers and bottles,” she said.

Neighbors say not every home on the street has a driveway, and more cars parked along the road means residents can’t park as close to their homes as they’d like.

They also say wind often blows litter left behind at the park into their yards.

“Diapers are left on the side of the road,” a neighbor said.

“It is a nice thing to try to build something for the kids to do to stay out of trouble, but at the same time, when there’s no supervision or authority there to maintain it, it turns into something bad,” another neighbor said.

A secretary at the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District tells WSAZ they hadn’t received any formal complaints those neighbors had voiced.

A sign is up at the splash pad saying no supervisors are on duty, and vandalism or concerns should be reported to them at 304-696-5954. The sign also says in the event of an emergency or disruptive behavior, call 911.

Neighbors say they’d like more monitoring and for visitors to park in parking lot areas instead of along the street.

The last day for that splash pad this year is scheduled for Sept. 26. It’s planned to re-open Memorial Day weekend next May.

