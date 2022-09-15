Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington.

Peter Vanmaasdam III, 31, faces murder and concealment of a body charges, according to a Huntington Police Department news release.

Investigators say Mary Deel, 46, of Huntington, died in the incident. Her body was found Sept. 9 near railroad tracks in the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate, the suspect shot Deel in the head with a shotgun in the bedroom of a home, then set fire to her body before placing it in “a highly vegetated area” near the railroad tracks.

