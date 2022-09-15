Man arrested for selling drugs, marijuana pens to minor, deputies say

ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- A man accused of selling drugs and marijuana pens to a minor has been arrested, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Department.

James Trusty was arrested after a deputy responded to Elliott County High School on September 13 after a minor was found in possession of drugs and several marijuana ‘dab’ pens.

The juvenile told deputies they purchased the drugs from Trusty.

Trusty was arrested and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance to a minor, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

