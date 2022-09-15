Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center

The Retreat Aesthetics & Vitality Center
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax.

Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with woman's murder
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
The Herd posted pics from the running back at practice Tuesday
MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field

Latest News

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland this weekend
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course
Golf Tips with Diamond Links Golf Course
Meal prep with Keeney's Kitchen
Meal Prep with Keeney’s Kitchen
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions