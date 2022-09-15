Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers

Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award.

Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year.

The Fighting Tigers are 4-0 and host South Point Friday night.

For more about their story, click or tap on the video link with this story.

