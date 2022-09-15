White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with woman's murder
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
The Herd posted pics from the running back at practice Tuesday
MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field

Latest News

President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022...
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis
Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course
Golf Tips with Diamond Links Golf Course
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Meal prep with Keeney's Kitchen
Meal Prep with Keeney’s Kitchen