WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dominique Ranieri has already worked for West Virginia International Yeager Airport for five years, but in the last few days she stepped into a brand new role as Executive Director and CEO.

“I am excited to play a part in the state’s busiest airport,” Ranieri said.

In the first days of her new role, the airport closed to repave the runway which has not been paved in more than 10 years. Thursday, the new runway was unveiled.

“Which means as of today we have a whole new runway surface,” Ranieri said.

Dominique spoke about the airport’s short-term and long-term goals, including a new terminal and lengthened runway.

“Behind me you see some mockups that is a potential new terminal building here at the airport,” Ranieri said. “We will move to the next phase of that study within the next thirty days and there will be opportunity for public comment and public involvement and a very thorough study of any impact of what our proposed project would make, as well as alternatives.”

The improvement would bring the airport up to standard with FAA requirements. Ranieri said Yeager currently operates under some exceptions.

Ranieri said air service is the other biggest priority which means getting West Virginians to fly out of Yeager more and getting more people to fly in.

“We are really looking to add service to the Northeast, specifically New York,” Ranieri said. “We also got a small service development grant to Texas because that is something we are hearing from the community.”

Airline tenants of the airport choose where and when they fly the routes they do, but Ranieri said airport officials can also give input as to what their community needs are.

“The more passengers that use our service, the better service we will have,” Ranieri said.

The terminal and runway projects are in the Environmental Study phase.

Ranieri said there will be an upcoming media day to talk about more plans for the airport.

For previous coverage:

W.Va. International Yeager Airport names new executive director

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.