Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
