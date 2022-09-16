First Warning Forecast | Dry weather continues as temperatures keep warming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Afternoon temperatures have steadily climbed each day this week and will continue to do so into the weekend. Fortunately, the mornings are still starting comfortably cool. Summer’s finale does look to be a hot one as temperatures approach the 90-degree mark on Wednesday. Meanwhile, dry weather holds through the weekend and much of next week as well, the only exception being scattered showers that may work their way in to the region late Monday into early Tuesday.

Friday morning starts mostly clear with areas of dense fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Once fog lifts by mid to late morning, Friday sees a hazy sunshine for the rest of the day. The haze is courtesy of smoke from western U.S. and Canadian wildfires being transported and trapped in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality is not of concern, but the smoke can provide pretty sunrises and sunsets. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Friday evening provides great football under a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, cooling to the upper 60s by the conclusion of the games.

Saturday and Sunday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures rising to the mid 80s both days.

Monday and Tuesday see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Scattered, light showers are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday is the first day of fall, with the equinox at 9:03 PM. However, high temperatures still rise to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

