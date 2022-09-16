Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investments

West Virginia has been chosen for a new gas power station.
West Virginia has been chosen for a new gas power station.(MGN)
By Nathan Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has been chosen for a new gas power station.

The company, Competitive Power Ventures, say that the project was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act expanding tax credits for carbon capture.

Competitive Power Ventures calls the project a multi-billion-dollar investment.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is already having a positive impact for the people of West Virginia,” said Sen. Joe Manchin.

Governor Jim Justice said, “We welcome them to West Virginia and will continue to support this excellent company as we compete on the world-stage to recruit the best to our great state.”

The construction of the power station will use more than 1,000 workers while natural gas used by the facility will support hundreds of additional jobs.

