Health board welcomes new members

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department added some new faces to the team at Thursday night's...
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department added some new faces to the team at Thursday night's Board of Health meeting.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department added some new faces to the team at Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting.

Dr. Sherri Young, the former executive director, stepped down recently -- welcoming Dr. Steven Eshenaur to the board.

The department also welcomed a new public information officer, Lalena Price, and new epidemiology director Dr. Justin Tolbert.

Board President Jeremy Nelson is excited about the team they have on board.

“He has huge shoes to fill,” Nelson said about Dr. Eshenaur. “Everyone knew Dr. Young and she was just a great contributor to our community, and I think you are going to see a lot of the same qualities out of Dr. Eshenaur and his leadership here at the health department.”

The health department also discussed health topics dominating the headlines. They say they have no shortage of vaccines for the flu, COVID, or monkeypox.

