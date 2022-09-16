Low-interest SBA loans available to May flooding victims

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Low-interest disaster loans will be made available to eligible businesses and residents affected by May 6 flooding in Huntington and surrounding areas, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday.

In a Sept. 13 request letter to the SBA, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice requested a disaster declaration for affected residents and businesses.

According to an SBA release, the declaration covers Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia, as well as Gallia and Lawrence Counties in southeastern Ohio.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Huntington starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, located at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington. That part of Huntington, including the Ritter Park area, experienced severe flooding on May 6.

For more information about seeking help:

