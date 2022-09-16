Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach.

Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons.

A statement from Marshall Football Coach Charles Huff reads in part, “Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best.”

Morrissey had been with Marshall since the 2021 season. Prior to coming to Marshall, he was an assistant at Austin Peay. He was also an assistant at Marist, Mississippi State and Fordham.

No word yet on who will take over the offensive line coaching duties.

WSAZ will update this story as soon as we get more information.

