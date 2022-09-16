Mothman Festival returning this weekend

The festival had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The popular Mothman Festival is back on in Point Pleasant after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

With this being the first Mothman Festival since 2019, organizers say they’re getting indications this could be the most highly attended one they’ve had yet.

The story of a strange creature reportedly seen by people in Mason County in the mid-1960s still captures imaginations more than 50 years later.

“It’s going to be huge,” Brittany Sayre, who works at the Mothman Museum, said. “We really have missed it. It’s really a big family environment honestly.”

Brothers John and Tim Frick from Cumberland, Maryland, arrived in town for the festival early.

“The last couple years the festival has been cancelled, and it was a pretty major bummer for my brother and me because it’s one of the highlights of the year,” John said. “It feels almost like a miracle to have it back, because a lot of people consider the Mothman Festival to be the most fun paranormal-related event there is.”

“It seems whenever you have a bunch of like-minded individuals together, it kind of stirs up the paranormal, and weird stuff happens,” Tim said.

Organizers say there is not going to be a shuttle service, so if you come you can expect to do a fair amount of walking.

Events scheduled the weekend include live music, guided bus tours, and a Mothman hayride.

You can learn more about the schedule of events at the festival by tapping here.

