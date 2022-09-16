New Apple products out today

New Apple products out today
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Last week, Apple held its big fall product launch event — and today, customers around the world can get their hands on the newest iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, and more.

Live from Apple Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Susan and Taylor were joined by Will True — a product manager at Apple — and Jade — from the Apple Tower Theatre team, to tell viewers more about the all-new products you can buy today at an Apple Store near you.

