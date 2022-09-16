Summery weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last weekend of summer is here and with it comes all sorts of fun festivals and football games to enjoy. While it took a while for the fall dry season to take hold that conversion to an arid clime is now complete. That sets us up for a hot by day. Cozy by night run for all those big events.

Tonight will start things off on a spectacular note as a brilliant red sky sunset comes on around 7:30. Temperatures which crested in the low to mid 80s by day will settle down thru the 70s into the 60s at ball fields and festival grounds like at Poppy Mountain for the Bluegrass Fest. Overnight cool and foggy conditions as temperatures dip to 60 or below in rural areas.

Saturday and Sunday the weather will hold serve with hot sunshine after the early fog burns away. Highs will crest in the mid 80s.

Monday will also be hazy and hot though a brief shower or thundershower is possible in the afternoon-evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit with sunshine and highs all 3 days in the 80s and even 90 by Wednesday.

Fall officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:03. After a warm day near 80 and afternoon-evening shower or thunderstorm risk will usher in a much cooler air mass just in time for the first day of autumn on Friday.

As for festivals if you are into apples, try the Clay Golden Delicious grounds. In Point Pleasant already a record turnout is expected for the Mothman 5K run followed by two great days of food, fun and music in Point Pleasant. St Mary’s in Portsmouth is hosting the International Fest while Dunbar hosts its annual Fallfest. King Coal is in Williamson and the Kirkwood vineyard hosts its wine festival!

