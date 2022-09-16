SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning.

Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end.

Five people were inside the home, four of which were arrested.

William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers were both arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes.

Jordan Spears of Huntington was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 2nd offense shoplifting.

Maurice Lamar Littles, aka “Big Moe” of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for three felonies including two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation was aided by calls from citizens to the Huntington Police Department’s Anonymous Drug Tipline at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.