SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests

(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning.

Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end.

Five people were inside the home, four of which were arrested.

William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers were both arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes.

Jordan Spears of Huntington was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 2nd offense shoplifting.

Maurice Lamar Littles, aka “Big Moe” of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for three felonies including two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation was aided by calls from citizens to the Huntington Police Department’s Anonymous Drug Tipline at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with woman's murder
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Neighbors say they're happy for children to have something fun to do, but a new attraction has...
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
Mary Deel
Daughter remembers mother after murder in Huntington
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
James Trusty is facing several charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.
Man arrested for selling drugs, marijuana pens to minor, deputies say

Latest News

West Virginia has been chosen for a new gas power station.
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investments
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Truck turning over closes road