Top tailgating and homegating tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Americans love fall, football, and fun, and that includes the good ole-fashioned tailgate to cheer on their team.

And who knows more about tailgate party tips than former NFL player and seasoned chef, Mark Schlereth.

He joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss tips to bring the tailgating event from a parking lot to the backyard and well as right into the home.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.