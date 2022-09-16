Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday.

No one has been injured though one lane of the road is closed while crews work to clean-up the scene.

