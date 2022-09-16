Truck turning over closes road

A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.(Kat Long)
By Nathan Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday.

No one has been injured though one lane of the road is closed while crews work to clean-up the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection with woman's murder
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
Neighbors say they're happy for children to have something fun to do, but a new attraction has...
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
Mary Deel
Daughter remembers mother after murder in Huntington
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
James Trusty is facing several charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.
Man arrested for selling drugs, marijuana pens to minor, deputies say

Latest News

WSAZ Friday Morning Forecast - Sep 16
Andy's Friday Morning Forecast - Sep 16
WSAZ traveled to Spring Valley High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Spring Valley High School
Andy Chilian delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Sunshine festival thru weekend
First Warning Forecast