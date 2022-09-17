Cats pound Penguins

(Source: UK Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a game the Kentucky Wildcats should have won, they did so and in emphatic fashion against Youngstown State. Will Levis threw for 377 yards and two touchdown while the defense pitched a shutout in the 31-0 win at Kroger Field. The Cats ground game ran for 103 yards as they improve to 3-0 on the season and they have one more home game to wrap up the month of September. UK hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday and the game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Person dead in Mason County crash
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Truck turning over closes road

Latest News

Wheelersburg students talked with WSAZ about the Pirates game-day staple.
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
Student Section of the Week - Raceland High School
Student Section of the Week - Raceland High School
Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley
Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley