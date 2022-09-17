Cats pound Penguins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a game the Kentucky Wildcats should have won, they did so and in emphatic fashion against Youngstown State. Will Levis threw for 377 yards and two touchdown while the defense pitched a shutout in the 31-0 win at Kroger Field. The Cats ground game ran for 103 yards as they improve to 3-0 on the season and they have one more home game to wrap up the month of September. UK hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday and the game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.