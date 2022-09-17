First Warning Forecast | Dry, warm weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final weekend of summer is here, and the weather will certainly act like it. Mostly sunny and dry conditions bode well for the many festivals taking place. The upcoming work week starts with temperatures continuing to warm, maxing out near 90 degrees on Wednesday. Then, a strong cold front pushes through on Thursday, ushering in much cooler air and the potential for a few showers for the start of fall.

Saturday morning starts mostly clear with areas of dense fog once again. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Fog lifts by mid to late morning, and the rest of the day sees a mostly sunny and hazy sky. The haze continues to be a result of smoke from western U.S. and Canadian wildfires being transported and trapped in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality remains of no concern. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

Despite a few clouds early on, Saturday night stays mostly clear as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is likely, but the coverage should be less widespread than the past few nights.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Scattered, light showers are possible late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday is the first day of fall, with the equinox at 9:03 PM. A passing cold front brings the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures rise to near 80 degrees.

The first full day of fall on Friday looks to be quite appropriate as high temperatures stay in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

