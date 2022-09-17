First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes nice, big swing in weather for upcoming week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer 2022 draws to a close, a few more warm days are on tap. Then, as if almost scripted, much cooler temperatures arrive right on schedule for the first days in fall. A couple chances for rain also look to sneak in, but the week ahead still looks rather dry overall.

Despite a few clouds early on, Saturday evening stays dry and mostly clear as temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night stays with low temperatures dropping to near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is likely, but the coverage should be less widespread than the past few nights.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday see more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered, light showers are possible late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees. There is a chance for showers and storms late in the day.

Thursday is the first day of fall, with the equinox at 9:03 PM. A passing cold front brings the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day, as high temperatures stay in the upper 70s.

The first full day of fall on Friday looks to be quite appropriate as high temperatures only climb to the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday stays dry and cool. The morning may see the first 40-degree temperatures of the season, while the afternoon sees high temperatures in the mid 70s amid continued sunshine.

