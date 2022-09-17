Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise.

“We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.

None of the students WSAZ talked with know how the tradition got started but wouldn’t dream of attending a game without them.

“It’s been a tradition as long as I can remember, even before I was in high school,” senior Kierra Rafalowski said. “We’ve always used the milk jugs.”

Hochstetler says they make sure the milk in the jugs is consumed and not wasted before the props are used at games.

Wheelersburg was defeated Friday night by Jackson 20-12.

