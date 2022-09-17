One injured in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services.

Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.

Holder said the victim walked away from where the shooting took place and made it to a nearby gas station for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Lincoln County Emergency Services.

Lincoln County Emergency Service believes the incident is isolated.

West Virginia State Police says this is an ongoing investigation.

