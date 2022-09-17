One injured in Lincoln County shooting

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services.

Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.

Holder said the victim walked away from where the shooting took place and made it to a nearby gas station for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Lincoln County Emergency Services.

Lincoln County Emergency Service believes the incident is isolated.

West Virginia State Police says this is an ongoing investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Person dead in Mason County crash
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Truck turning over closes road

Latest News

Stovall was arrested in connection with the death of a man on Charleston's West Side.
Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 17
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 17
Wheelersburg students talked with WSAZ about the Pirates game-day staple.
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
Wheelersburg students talked with WSAZ about the Pirates game-day staple.
Milk jugs a staple at Wheelersburg football games