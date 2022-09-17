Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen

Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7.

Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.

The Ironmen would score once more and win 20-12.

For more, click or tap on the video link.

