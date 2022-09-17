Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia.
Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
No further information about a suspect is available.
The incident remains under investigation.
Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.