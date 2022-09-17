Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia.

Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

No further information about a suspect is available.

The incident remains under investigation.

