Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder

Stovall was arrested in connection with the death of a man on Charleston's West Side.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side.

Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot and killed in the 500 block of Wyoming Street last week.

Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation

Stovall is lodged at the South Central Regional Jail.

Charleston Police say investigators are looking for additional suspects involved in the shooting.

