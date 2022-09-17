Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side.

Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot and killed in the 500 block of Wyoming Street last week.

Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation

Stovall is lodged at the South Central Regional Jail.

Charleston Police say investigators are looking for additional suspects involved in the shooting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.