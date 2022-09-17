WVU gets win #1 of 2022

Mountaineers top Towson State 65-7
Mountaineers top Towson State 65-7
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers took care of business Saturday afternoon against Towson State and won their first game of the season 65-7. The rushing attack was the key in this game as the team ran for 316 yards on the ground with Tony Mathis Jr. and CJ Donaldson combining for 205 of them. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 174 yards while the defense held the Tigers to just 180 total yards.

WVU is now 1-2 this season and has a short week as they go to Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

