AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.

The program itself lasts 10 months. If completed, participants receive their own type of recognition.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps.

“It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.

Brittany and the rest of the River 2 team are in Frankfort at Camp Brown Bear. They’re working as a group to fix hiking trails and improve the camp, which helps veterans effected by trauma.

“Everybody receives the education award. it’s 6,000 dollars and you can put it towards federal loans or going to any college that accepts federal funding, which is pretty much the whole United States. So, for me that’s going to help me pay off my college loans,” team leader Lisa Spalding said.

With an incentive like that, young adults in the organization say it gets them even more excited for the future.

“It kind of gets me thinking about college because before I came here, I wasn’t really interested in college. I didn’t know what I wanted to do and didn’t know how I would pay for it. So that kind of gives me a thought of maybe I would go to college after this.” Shawnie Hemond, with AmeriCorps, said.

The members of the team say being in Kentucky is the start to a great experience.

Spalding said, “It’s amazing, getting to see parts of the country I would have never seen before.”

