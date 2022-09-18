First Warning Forecast | Fall weather arrives right on schedule this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last few days of summer are upon us, and it will continue to feel warm, if not hot, for all of them. Then, a strong cold front arrives just in time for the fall equinox on Thursday that will drop temperatures significantly. Meanwhile, rain chances for this week continue to be limited to a few passing showers on Monday, a line of showers and storms Wednesday night, and perhaps a few showers arriving late Sunday.

This Sunday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Expect an increase in cloud cover Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 60s. Some fog can settle in to the river valleys before the clouds thicken, but it will not be widespread.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky during the morning, followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. From mid-morning to early afternoon, a couple showers pass from west to east. The rest of the afternoon remains largely dry outside of isolated storms that may pop in a warm and slightly more humid environment. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

A mostly sunny sky will be seen on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees. Showers and storms are likely to pass Wednesday night.

Thursday is the first day of fall, with the equinox at 9:03 PM. A passing cold front brings the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day, as high temperatures level out in the mid 70s.

The first full day of fall on Friday looks to be quite appropriate as high temperatures only climb to near 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday remains dry and cool with high temperatures in the mid 70s amid continued sunshine.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with the chance for a few late-day showers. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

