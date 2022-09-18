Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has suspended an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor who promised to help a defendant in exchange for nude photos.

Ronnie Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties.

Although the court temporarily suspended him, it said in its Friday order that only the General Assembly can remove Goldy from office through impeachment.

The Courier Journal previously reported that Goldy exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with a woman defendant.

Goldy has testified that he doesn’t remember sending them.

The woman has said Goldy withdrew warrants and had cases continued in exchange for photos. She also said that she had sex with the prosecutor.

