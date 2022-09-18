New store opens at the Huntington Mall

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall.

The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday.

It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co.

In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor, and more.

Inside, shoppers will find a selection of contemporary fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45.

Rose & Remington also carries a wide selection of eclectic jewelry, candles, and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives to help others.

Rose & Remington offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local non-profit organizations as well.

Rose & Remington was founded in Ohio in 2012 by the mother/daughter duo of Kristen Ponchot and Dee Alexander, whose goal was to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together.  The store is named for Ponchot’s twin children. There are currently 24 Rose & Remington stores in five states, with more planned in the near future.

