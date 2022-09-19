1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green wins in OT
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
Police say Johnson is wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
(File)
Person dead in Mason County crash
Marshall's offensive line coach has submitted his resignation.
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
An ATV crash involving a car was reported Sunday evening.
ATV accident involving a car reported
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns