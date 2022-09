KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ)- Police and EMS in Kanawha County are on scene of a crash involving an ATV and a car Sunday night, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened along Quick Road in Pinch just after 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say Kanawha County EMS is evaluating at least four patients.

This is a developing story.

