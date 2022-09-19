Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash

The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened...
The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened along Story Run Road in Cheshire Township Sunday.(Middleport Ohio Fire Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Emergency crews had to rescue a first responder on Sunday evening following a rollover crash involving a fire engine.

According to the Middleport Fire Department, the driver of the fire truck was ejected during the crash and became trapped underneath the truck during the crash that happened along Story Run Road in Cheshire Township.

The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened.

Other fire units returning from the same call were on the scene immediately and requested additional assistance.

Air bags were used to lift the truck and extricate the firefighter who was flown to OSU in Columbus with disabling injuries.

Assistance was received at the scene from Pomeroy FD, Rutland FD, Gallipolis FD, Meigs EMS, Gallia EMS, OSP, and Gallia SO.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store opens at the Huntington Mall
Bowling Green wins in OT
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
An ATV crash involving a car was reported Sunday evening.
Side-by-side crash sends five people to the hospital
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Police say Johnson is wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 19th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 19th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast