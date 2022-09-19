Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Emergency crews had to rescue a first responder on Sunday evening following a rollover crash involving a fire engine.

According to the Middleport Fire Department, the driver of the fire truck was ejected during the crash and became trapped underneath the truck during the crash that happened along Story Run Road in Cheshire Township.

The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened.

Other fire units returning from the same call were on the scene immediately and requested additional assistance.

Air bags were used to lift the truck and extricate the firefighter who was flown to OSU in Columbus with disabling injuries.

Assistance was received at the scene from Pomeroy FD, Rutland FD, Gallipolis FD, Meigs EMS, Gallia EMS, OSP, and Gallia SO.

Further information has not been released.

